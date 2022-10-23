The stat that shows Juventus Champions League survival is mission impossible

Juventus has won one and lost three of their opening four Champions League group stage matches so far.

The Bianconeri remain hopeful they can make the next round of the competition, but to achieve that, they must win their next games against Benfica and PSG.

Both clubs beat them in the reverse fixture and the Bianconeri side knows their task is challenging, but Juve must win to qualify. No other outcome will keep them in the competition.

A new stat has now revealed qualifying for the next round would require a miracle at this stage.

Il Bianconero reports only five teams in the history of the Champions League have qualified for the next round after collecting 3 points from the first four matches.

One of them was Atalanta in the 2019/2020 season, but they won their final two matches.

Juve FC Says

We have bungled our chance to be among the clubs in the next round of the competition and now we must beat Benfica and PSG.

Considering how poor we have been in this campaign, it is hard to trust our team to achieve that, but we must believe and the players must be confident to complete this task.