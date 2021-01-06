The state of things in Quagliarella to Juventus move

Juventus has been linked with a move for Fabio Quagliarella this month as they search for another striker.

He has just six months left on his current deal with Sampdoria and he was looking to extend his stay with them before Juve became interested in signing him.

He played for the Bianconeri between 2011 and 2014, and he would jump at the chance of representing them again, knowing that he would likely win trophies with them.

At 38, the striker will want to have some assurances of playing time just as he enjoys at his current team, but that isn’t the biggest issue.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus want to sign him and they are looking to land him this month for around 500,000 euros.

However, Sampdoria wants double that before they can allow him to leave them.

There is also concern over the length of the deal that the Bianconeri can offer to him.

Juventus is looking to hand him a six-month contract, but the striker wants an 18-month deal, which would guarantee that he is at a job next season.

Talks are still on-going between all the parties involved, and the Bianconeri will hope that things get sorted soon.