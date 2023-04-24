The story of Cuadrado: The aging star who never became a savvy veteran (Opinion)

In the last decade or so, one would struggle to find a more universally-beloved foreign Juventus star amongst the club’s faithful than Juan Cuadrado.

The 34-year-old has been plying his trade in Turin since making his arrival in 2015 on the back of a brief and forgettable spell at José Mourinho’s Chelsea.

It didn’t take the Colombian too long to establish himself as a crowd pleasure at the Allianz Stadium.

From his hardworking displays on both ends of the pitch to his outrageous dribbles and his knack for producing screamers against some of the club’s most hated rivals (Inter, Torino, Fiorentina…), Juventus supporters surely appreciate everything he’s given for the cause.

And if that’s not enough, then how about his contagious smile and trademark dance celebration?

Yet, at the age of 34, Cuadrado hasn’t mastered one key attribute that remains his main Achilles Heel. Sadly, the lack of good judgment is still plaguing the Colombian’s game despite having reached the autumn of his playing career.

While La Vespa is supposed to be the shrewd veteran that his younger teammates resort to in the most crucial instances, he continues to commit howlers that suggest a shocking lack of footballing wit.

After getting himself sent off for his part in the melee that ensued after the final whistle of Juve’s encounter against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final, the Colombian will miss the decisive second leg, much to the dismay of his manager Max Allegri.

On Sunday night, Cuadrado committed a different yet equally devastating blunder when he threw himself in the penalty box while demanding a late spot-kick. To make a more blatant case, he remained on the ground awaiting a whistle that never came.

In the meantime, Napoli launched an attack, and Giacomo Raspadori found himself completely unmarked thanks to Cuadrado’s notable absence, thus delivering the killer blow for the Bianconeri.

It’s this type of costly mistake that prompted Allegri to overlook the Necocli-native in the captain’s pecking order in favor of Danilo, even though the latter is younger and hasn’t been at the club for as long as the Colombian “veteran”.

Next month, Cuadrado will celebrate his 35th birthday, and his age suggests that speed and stamina – which have always been some of his finest traits – are ought to dwindle. So one would wonder what will remain of the aging player afterwards (certainly not his wise judgment).

So at this point, parting ways with the beloved star has to be the most rational decision, as his chapter in Turin has apparently reached its sad ending, but without taking anything away from his memorable exploits, heroic displays and unforgettable charm.