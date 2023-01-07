The story of Gianluca Vialli at Juventus summarized in 10 moments

Unfortunately, the world of football lost a true icon on Friday, as Gianluca Vialli passed away at the age of 58. While Italian football is currently in mourning, it’s only fitting to recall the late striker’s story at Juventus as told by ilBianconero in ten moments.

1- As the source puts it, Luca’s story with the Old Lady began three years before his eventual transfer. In 1989, the Italian refused a switch to either Juventus or Milan, opting to stay with Sampdoria in a decision that eventually paid dividends.

2- In 1992, the transfer finally materialized with a record breaking fee: 40 billion lire plus four players in exchange.

3- Gianluca’s first goal with the club ensued in a 4-1 victory over Atalanta on the 13th of September 1992.

4- The legendary forward won his first trophy at the club during his initial campaign when Juventus bested Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Cup final.

5- In 1994, Marcello Lippi replaced Giovanni Trapattoni at the helm of the club, a change which benefitted Vialli who enjoyed a great rapport with the new manager.

6- In the same year, the striker scored his most beautiful goal for Juventus which was a bicycle kick against his hometown club Cremonese.

7- Also in 1994, Vialli scored a memorable brace in the historic come-from-behind victory over Fiorentina which also featured Alessandro Del Piero’s legendary goal.

8- In Lippi’s first season in Turin, Juventus lifted the Scudetto trophy, which was Gianluca’s second personal league title, having won his first at Sampdoria.

9- In his last deed at Juventus, Vialli raised the Champions League trophy at the Olimpico Stadium in Roma, and remains the last Bianconeri captain to do so.

10- In the following summer, the legendary skipper bid the Old Lady farewell to embark on a foreign experience at Chelsea.