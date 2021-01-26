The story of how Juventus first discovered Weston McKennie

It goes without saying that Juve fans aren’t exactly convinced with the current crop of midfielders at Andrea Pirlo’s disposal.

Arthur is only beginning to adapt to his new environment, Aaron Ramsey is yet fully convince, whilst Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur have their ups and downs.

However, the Bianconeri supporters can agree on one thing: Weston McKennie has been a true revelation this season.

The 22-year-old arrived at Turin last summer, and he was quickly able to cement his position as a vital part of the coach’s tactical scheme.

Last Sunday, the young American sealed Juve’s victory against Bologna with a goal – his 4th in the black and white jersey – and his Harry Potter celebration afterwards went viral.

A report from Tuttosport (via TuttomercatoWeb) explains how the Old Lady first discovered the hard working midfielder.

Apparently “boredom” played a part in the discovery.

After the Covid-19 outbreak which led to the stoppage of all the major football leagues last season, the Bundesliga was the first big competition to restart, and thus Fabio Paratici decided to watch some German football during his free time.

Thankfully, the director’s good eye caught McKennie, and he started his research on the then Schalke 04 player with the help of his collaborators.

After gathering enough information, Paratici then spoke with Pirlo about the young man, who in turn was convinced by the midfielder.

Therefore, Mckennie became the first American player to sign for Juventus, and whilst his total price could reach 30 millions with bonuses, his current value might have actually been doubled after his latest impressive displays.