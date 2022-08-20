On Friday, Filip Kostic made his first press conference after signing for Juventus. The 29-year-old arrived to bolster Max Allegri’s wing department.

While he already had a second half cameo against Sassuolo, the Serbian should make his full debut this Monday when the Bianconeri take on Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Following his press conference, Kostic also gave an interview to DAZN. Naturally, the talk revolved around his new club as well as his relationship with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt acknowledges the attacker’s role in his switch to Juventus, while describing him as the best striker in Serie A.

“Juventus is a very special club. I had already talked to Dusan who told me how important it is, and I immediately understood,” said Kostic during his interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“He is very happy with my arrival. It feels wonderful to be a part of Juventus, which is among the biggest clubs in the world. It fills me with pride.

“It is important to have someone who speaks the same language. Having Dusan by my side is essential.

“He is the strongest striker in the league. I’m fortunate to be able to play alongside him.

“I have always followed and appreciated Juventus for all the great champions who played for this club. I like the winning DNA.”

Kostic remains proud of his Europa League triumph from last season which came in spite of Frankfurt’s underdog status.

He also felt that his playing role at the German club allowed him to produce a great number of assists, but he would also like to score more goals himself.