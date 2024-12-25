Juventus is one of the teams set to compete in the Super Cup next month, as the Bianconeri aim to add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet.

By the summer of 2025, they have the opportunity to win at least four competitions, including the Supercoppa Italiana.

Juve qualified for the Super Cup by winning the Coppa Italia and are set to face AC Milan in their first match in two weeks.

Thiago Motta, brought in to rebuild the team, understands that securing this trophy could significantly ease the pressure on him and his squad.

The team is under considerable scrutiny to perform better than they have so far this season. However, winning the Super Cup could buy them more time and goodwill from the fans.

Although Juventus claimed the Coppa Italia last season, their supporters have largely felt deprived of silverware in recent years, and they are eager for that to change by the end of this campaign.

If Juve reaches the Super Cup final, they could face either Atalanta or Inter Milan, making this competition a true test of their readiness to succeed at the highest level.

A successful Super Cup campaign could reinvigorate their season and boost morale. On the other hand, an early exit at the semi-final stage might severely dent their confidence and raise doubts about their chances of winning other trophies.