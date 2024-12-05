Juventus has been one of the more notable advocates of the European Super League project, standing alongside clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona in their initial allegiance to the idea. However, since the project’s collapse in 2021, the Bianconeri have rejoined the European Club Association (ECA), signalling a return to UEFA’s fold and, at least publicly, an abandonment of Super League ambitions.

Juventus remains a powerhouse in European football and undoubtedly the most prominent club in Italian football. Their original support for the Super League stemmed from the belief that it could rival the Champions League by creating an elite competition that would ensure consistent matches between top clubs, attracting lucrative financial rewards. However, the backlash from fans, UEFA sanctions, and the withdrawal of most participating clubs led to the idea’s collapse—at least temporarily.

Despite the setbacks, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has not relinquished the vision of the Super League. Following a ruling from the European Court of Justice, which limited UEFA’s monopoly over European football, proponents of the Super League have reportedly been revising their plans. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Pérez is working on a revamped version of the competition, which will feature a more merit-based structure rather than the previously criticised closed league system. This new approach could entice hesitant clubs, including PSG and Bayern Munich, to join the project.

For Juventus, the prospect of rejoining such a venture remains uncertain. While the potential financial benefits could be tempting, the club’s recent return to the ECA suggests they are currently prioritising stability within the UEFA framework. Entering a revived Super League would carry significant risks, particularly given the lingering scepticism about its viability and widespread fan opposition.

Until the Super League proves itself as a sustainable and widely accepted competition, Juventus would be wise to tread carefully. The project’s success is far from guaranteed, and committing to it prematurely could bring more harm than benefit to the club’s reputation and standing within European football.