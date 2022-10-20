The Super League is envious of the Premier League’s financial power

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain keen to re-launch the Super League project and it seems it is born out of envy for the Premier League.

England’s top flight supplied six clubs when the idea was first made public, but all pulled out within 48 hours after sustained pressure from their fans and the government.

Other Italian and Spanish clubs who joined also pulled out of the competition apart from the remaining three protagonists.

They keep pushing and have appointed a new CEO to oversee the rebirth of the competition, which will break the monopoly of UEFA.

A new report from England via Tuttojuve reveals the new memo sent out to clubs who might be interested in joining the effort details that the competition will end the superior technical and financial power of the Premier League within three years.

Juve FC Says

The Premier League is the most marketable in the world and the organisers have developed a product that can attract the type of investment it does.

Other countries should borrow a leaf from them and develop their competition instead of trying to create a new international tournament.

There is no guarantee of success for the Super League, but we probably need another competition to break UEFA’s decades-long monopoly.