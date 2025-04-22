Igor Tudor’s arrival at Juventus in March 2025 marked a decisive tactical shift from the approach of his predecessor, Thiago Motta. The Croatian manager has rapidly implemented his own philosophy, introducing both structural and stylistic changes designed to reinvigorate a side that had suffered a mid-season collapse.

Formation Shift: From Four to Three at the Back

One of the first and most visible changes under Tudor has been the switch from a traditional back four to a back three—something he’s consistently favoured throughout his coaching career. The most common setup so far has been a 3-4-2-1, with Federico Gatti, Renato Veiga, and Pierre Kalulu forming the core of the defence. When needed, Lloyd Kelly has rotated in, offering depth and physicality.

The wingback positions are proving pivotal. Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah have both stepped up in their roles, offering width, overlapping support, and much-needed energy down the flanks. This transition is no small feat, considering the squad was initially built with a four-man defence in mind. Still, the players have adapted quickly—largely thanks to Tudor’s ability to communicate a clear structure and his insistence on tactical discipline.

This shift hasn’t just changed how Juventus defends. It’s transformed how they move the ball forward, how they cover space, and how they create chances. With all the tactical shifts, it’s no surprise that matchups like Juventus vs Paris are drawing extra attention, especially from fans who follow odds movements on platforms like non-GamStop betting sites, where UK restrictions don’t apply and betting markets often react quickly to changes on the pitch. Case in point: ahead of Juventus’ upcoming clash against Paris on Monday, April 21st at 8:45 PM, the odds are heavily skewed in favour of the Bianconeri. Juventus are 8/11 to win, with a staggering 98% of bets and 87% of money placed backing them. For those interested in prop markets, Dusan Vlahovic is 10/3 to score first and 11/10 anytime—numbers that clearly reflect the confidence in Tudor’s transformed side.

Midfield and Attacking Adjustments

Tudor has kept the double pivot in midfield, but there’s been a clear shift in how it functions. Rather than slowing play down with endless possession, the midfield duo—typically Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram—are now tasked with playing more vertically. They look to turn quickly and feed the forward players, with Douglas Luiz offering another dynamic option once fully fit.

Perhaps the most refreshing tactical tweak has been the repositioning of Kenan Yildiz. Under Motta, the Turkish international was often marginalised, his talents restricted by rigid systems and narrow roles. Tudor, however, has granted him the freedom to roam. Whether drifting wide, finding pockets of space behind the strikers, or helping link midfield to attack, Yildiz is being allowed to influence games in ways Juventus fans have long hoped for.

Up front, Tudor prefers playing two strikers—most frequently Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani. This is a notable shift from Motta’s single-striker system, and it suits the personnel. Vlahovic thrives with a partner who can stretch defences or pull markers away, while Kolo Muani’s movement and technical ability create more options in the final third.

Stylistic and Mentality Changes

Stylistically, this is a very different Juventus from earlier in the season. Gone is the slower, possession-heavy play. In its place is a more direct, vertical style that focuses on quick transitions, particularly through the centre of the pitch. The aim is clear: win the ball, move forward fast, and create chances before the opposition can reset.

Tudor’s pressing system plays a huge role in this. Juventus now presses high up the pitch, often in man-to-man situations, to force errors and create openings. His time at Marseille proved he could coach this aggressive style effectively, and the early results in Turin suggest his approach is working again. Juventus are not only winning the ball in dangerous areas—they’re doing so with intent and cohesion.

Mentality and Identity

More than anything, Tudor seems to have brought a bit of grit back to this Juventus side. The energy is different—more aggressive, more committed. Players are winning duels, putting in the hard yards, and clearly buying into what their new manager is preaching.

He’s not rigid, though. While the system and style are clear, Tudor is flexible when it comes to tweaks and match-to-match adjustments. That said, some non-negotiables are already evident: intensity, verticality, and collective effort. Juventus are now playing like a team with purpose, one that’s willing to work for results rather than simply hoping talent will carry them through.

Comparing the Motta and Tudor Eras

The contrast between Motta’s Juventus and Tudor’s is stark. Under Motta, the side often looked passive, reluctant to commit bodies forward, content to recycle possession. Now, there’s urgency. Where Motta favoured control, Tudor leans into chaos—controlled, structured chaos, but chaos all the same.

Kenan Yildiz is a perfect example of this shift. Once a peripheral figure, he’s now central to everything good Juventus do in attack. Vlahovic, too, is thriving with more direct service and the freedom to attack crosses from wingbacks rather than waiting for intricate build-up play. Even the backline, now trusted to play aggressively, looks more confident and organised.