“The team had a good match” Allegri remains positive despite loss to PSG

Juventus manager Max Allegri insists his Juventus team played a good match in their 2-1 loss to PSG last night.

The Bianconeri went to France hopeful of earning a win at the Parc des Princes.

However, two first-half goals from Kylian Mbappe stopped them from achieving that despite a consolation goal from Weston McKennie in the second half.

Regardless of how a team plays, if they don’t win, their performance is hardly talked about.

However, Allegri insists his wards did well, although they missed an opportunity to start their campaign with at least a point.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The team had a good match, but we have to see it as a missed opportunity. In the end, we had to be a little bit more lucid and create more chances from the left side, where we had to put more balls in the middle.”

Juve FC Says

Beating PSG in Paris is not an easy task and our players did their best to get all the points.

However, it was not good enough and we have to focus on the next fixture on our schedule now.

The Frenchmen will visit us for the reverse fixture, and we will certainly do our best to avenge this defeat.