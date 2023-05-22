allegri v sevilla
“The team is no longer with Allegri” Paolo Paganini reacts to Juventus loss to Empoli

May 22, 2023 - 11:15 pm

Juventus was beaten 4-1 by Empoli this evening in one of the shocking results of the round in Serie A, as Max Allegri’s men look to come to terms with news of a ten-point deduction.

The Bianconeri visited Empoli knowing they could lose some points and the Black and Whites had to win to lock down a spot in the top four regardless. 

Empoli seemed to be in good spirits and took advantage of a slow start by Juventus to score the first goal in the 18th minute before doubling their lead three minutes later.

Immediately after the break, they scored another goal in the 48th minute before Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Juve five minutes before the end of normal time.

It is one of the worst Juventus performances we have seen in a long time and journalist Paolo Paganini says it shows Allegri has lost the dressing room.

He tweeted:

“As far as match Empoli-Juventus is concerned, the signal is that the team is no longer with Allegri.”

Juve FC Says

Losing to Empoli in this manner is ridiculously embarrassing and should ideally mean the end for Allegri has come.

The gaffer has had two seasons at the helm, yet the team has not improved as much as we would like it to and there is simply no need to keep him as its manager for another season.

