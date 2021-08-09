“The team played a good game” Allegri reacts to Juventus’ 3-0 loss to Barcelona

Massimiliano Allegri has reacted to Juventus’ 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy yesterday.

The Bianconeri had faced their Spanish rivals in one of their preparatory games ahead of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Both clubs met in the Champions League group stages last season with Juve losing at home and winning in Barcelona.

They both struggled in their respective leagues in that campaign also and are looking to do better in the new one.

Juve was up against a Barcelona club without Lionel Messi after his shock departure from the Spanish side, yet the Bianconeri were beaten comprehensively.

Allegri, who has only just welcomed some of his top players back to training, says the game was a tough one and the result wasn’t good.

However, his players did well, especially in the first half and they would be ready for the start of the Serie A season towards the end of this month.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m sorry for the result, but the team played a good game especially in the first half. We have all been together for only three days, we need to find the best conditions.

“They were far ahead, but I am satisfied with what the team has expressed. We conceded two avoidable goals, but the important thing is to be ready on 22 to take three points in Udine.”