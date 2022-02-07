“The three in front worked well” Allegri reacts to Juventus win

Max Allegri has praised Juventus’ attack after they beat Verona 2-0 yesterday.

The fixture was Dusan Vlahovic’s first game for the club and the Serbian scored. Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala partnered him in attack, in a trident.

Fans had been wondering how Juve will fit their other attackers and the new boy, but Allegri had a solution.

Morata played on the left-wing, and he was impressive. He set up Denis Zakaria’s goal after Dybala had assisted the first one.

On the evidence of yesterday’s performance, the trio can play together and function as a unit.

Speaking after the game, Juve boss, Allegri reserved special praise for his attackers.

He said via Calciomercato: “It was a tough match, Verona runs a lot. We approached well and the three in front worked well.”

Juve FC Says

If Morata, Dybala and Vlahovic can form a solid attacking partnership, then we would have one of the most potent offences in Europe.

It didn’t seem we could end this season with a trophy, but that all changes now and we can even dream of an impressive run in the Champions League as well.

With Vlahovic, Dybala and Morata in your lineup, any opponent would be worried about facing us in Serie A and Europe.