Juventus are looking to strengthen their squad with the addition of a new left-back this summer, even as they await the return of Juan Cabal from a long-term injury. The Bianconeri are not planning a major overhaul during this transfer window, unlike the considerable changes made in the summer of 2024.

Juventus set sights on three potential left-back reinforcements

The current squad is considered strong, and with Igor Tudor preparing for his first full pre-season with the team, expectations are high for improved performances. Juventus are presently involved in the Club World Cup, a tournament in which they are anticipated to make a significant impact. The Bianconeri are expected to advance to the knockout stages and will aim to begin the competition with a strong result.

Following the tournament, the focus will shift back to the transfer market. Strengthening the left side of defence has become a key priority for the club. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have identified three targets for this role: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan, Nuno Tavares of Lazio, and Miguel Gutierrez of Girona.

Left-back upgrade considered essential for 2025/26 season

All three players possess attributes that the Juventus management believes will enhance the team’s overall balance and competitiveness. Hernandez brings proven Serie A experience and attacking quality, while Tavares and Gutierrez have shown potential and versatility in their respective leagues.

The Bianconeri are assessing each option carefully, weighing factors such as transfer costs, adaptability to the tactical system and long-term value. With Cabal recovering but not yet ready to return to full action, securing a dependable left-back has become a pressing concern.

Juventus supporters will be eager to see at least one of these names arrive in Turin, as any of the three would likely make a noticeable impact on the team. With the club aiming to challenge on multiple fronts next season, addressing this area of the squad is seen as essential to their ambitions.