The three positions that Juventus must bolster this summer

Despite possessing an overpacked squad at the moment, Juventus still have some departments that need some enhancement before the end of the transfer session.

The Bianconeri are now working on trimming their squad by offloading the deadwood. Afterwards, new club director Cristiano Giuntoli will have the chance to showcase his prowess at snapping up new signings.

IlBianconero highlights the three main playing positions that Juventus must bolster this summer.

First, we begin with a central defender. The management has already told club captain Leonardo Bonucci that he’s no longer part of the technical project.

Moreover, Daniele Rugani’s future is also uncertain. Therefore, the club should sign a new defender, with the preferred candidate being Man City wantaway Aymeric Laporte.

The second playing position is the right wingback spot. Juan Cuadrado’s departure leaves a massive hole in the squad that Timothy Weah might struggle to fill on his own.

Moreover, Mattia De Sciglio won’t be available until the end of the year. Thus, the right flank needs additional personnel.

Finally, Juventus haven’t quite replaced Angel Di Maria just yet. The Argentine is an offensive winger who usually starts on the right side. But last season, he also operated as a second striker or an attacking midfielder in Max Allegri’s 3-5-1-1 formation.

The 35-year-old’s absence leaves the squad short of creativity upfront. So we shall see if Giuntoli and company will line up a replacement.