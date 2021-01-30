The three Sampdoria players that Juve should look out for – Opinion

It’s been a relatively positive period for Andrea Pirlo’s men who managed to win their last three matches, which happened to take place in three different competitions.

After the tough 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter two weeks ago, Juventus bounced back with a Super Cup triumph against Napoli in the same result.

Last weekend, the Bianconeri took care of business as usual with a league win over Bologna, followed by a Coppa Italia quarter final demolition of Spal in midweek.

Therefore, the Old Lady has managed to build some momentum, but it would be such a shame if it gets wasted with a misstep against sampdoria.

In the opening day of the season, Juve easily shrugged aside Claudio Ranieri’s men in a convincing 3-0 victory.

However, the Blucerchiati have come a long way since then, establishing themselves as one the most solid squads in mid-table.

Whilst Samp have several players among their ranks who could cause trouble for the Bianconeri, we will only focus on three names.

Emil Audero

The Italian goalkeeper has made his way from the bottom of the Juventus youth sector, all the way to the first team.

Ever since he moved to the Luigi Ferraris stadium in 2018, he’s been of the most solid performers of the Genova side.

As Juve’s former players tend to do well when facing them, expect Audero to frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and company on several occasions.

Antonio Candreva

The Italian veteran has completed his move to Ranieri’s side last summer, and has quickly earned his place as a vital member of the squad.

Candreva’s sublime crosses is one Samp’s best weapons, and clearing high balls has been one of the areas that Juventus defenses struggled at.

Keita Baldé

The former Lazio and Inter striker has also adapted well to life in the Port city, and is becoming more and more prolific in front of goal.

With Ranieri expected to rely on the counter attacks to punish his former employers, Keita’s quick runs to the heart of the Bianconeri areas could be the hosts’ deadliest weapon.