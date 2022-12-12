The timetable for the return of Juve’s World Cup participants

Last week, Juventus players resumed training at Continassa under the guidance of Max Allegri and in the absence of the eleven players who participated in the World Cup.

But with eight of them already eliminated from the tournament, the Old Lady’s ambassadors in Doha should gradually return to the base, and Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24 )offers the full timetable.

The first to return will be the Serbian duo of Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic, with the latter undergoing additional tests in order of the club to understand his current condition.

The Serbians were the only Juventus players to exit the tournament from the group stage, and they should report to training between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kostic and Vlahovic will be shortly followed by Wojciech Szczesny and Arkadiusz Milik who were eliminated shortly afterwards. The Polish duo could arrive by the end of the week, accompanied but USMNT star Weston McKennie who also bid Qatar farewell in the Round of 16.

Following their dramatic elimination in the quarter-final at the hands of Croatia, the Brazilian trio (Alex Sandro, Danilo and Bremer) are expected in Turin after Christmas.

Finally, Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are still in contention, hence, they’ll be the last to join Allegri’s squad, presumably just before the restart which is set for January 4.

Argentina will play Croatia on Tuesday, while France and Morocco clash heads in the second semi-final contest on Wednesday.