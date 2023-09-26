Last month, Gianluigi Buffon finally decided to hang up his gloves, putting an end to an elusive career that spanned almost three decades at the top level.

FourFourTwo has now named the Juventus icon as the best goalkeeper of the 21st century, topping a list that includes fellow legends.

Despite facing stern competition for the top spot, the 45-year-old’s unparalleled longevity set him apart from the chasing pack.

The source argues that sticking by the Bianconeri following their relegation to Serie B only contributed to his great legacy and reputation.

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas landed second on the list. Despite their great rivalry on the pitch on both club and international levels, the Spaniard and the Italian had great mutual esteem, often praising one another in public.

Legendary Manchester United custodian Edwin Van der Sar completed the podium. The Dutchman had a forgettable brief spell at Juventus, but put his career back on track in the Premier League.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech took the fourth spot, just ahead of current Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer.

As for the rest of the list, 2002 World Cup hero Oliver Kahn lands sixth, while former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdez took the seventh spot, just ahead of his compatriot David De Gea who has recently left Man United.

Inter’s 2010 treble winner Julio Cesar landed 9th, while 2018 World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris took the remaining spot on the prestigious 10-man list.