The Top 10 most valuable Italy players – Juventus star at number one

Italy are enjoying one of their best periods in recent memory. The national team has won its four matches at Euro 2020, and is preparing to take on Belgium in the quarter finals on Friday night.

Whilst Roberto Mancini’s work has been undoubtedly impressive, the manager has been able to rely on a deep pool of talent at his disposal.

The international center of sport studies – otherwise known as CIES – has listed the Top 10 valuable Azzurri stars present in the tournament.

According to Calciomercato, Federico Chiesa in the undisputed number one, with his transfer value reaching 90 million euros.

The winger’s transfer fee from Fiorentina to Juventus is expected to reach around 60 millions, which means that the Bianconeri will be making a huge gain in value.

The 23-year-old has been mostly used as a substitute at the European championship, but his heroics against Austria paved the way for another victory for Italy.

On the other hand, Juve’s main midfield target, Manuel Locatelli, landed in 7th with a transfer value of 30 millions – although Sassuolo have been asking for no less than 40 millions.

Here’s the full list for the Top 10:

10- Bryan Cristante: 24.5 millions

9- Alex Meret: 27.4 millions

8- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 30.1 millions

7- Manuel Locatelli: 30.2 millions

6- Ciro Immobile 34.3 millions

5- Domenico Berardi: 35.1 millions

4- Jorginho: 39.2 millions

3- Nicolo Barella: 68.3 millions

2- Alessandro Bastoni: 70.8 millions

1- Federico Chiesa: 92.6 millions