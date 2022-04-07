Elkann
Forbes names the ten richest owners in Italian Football, including Juventus patron

April 7, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Since Gianni Agnelli’s death in 2003, his grandson John Elkann has become the main heir of the great wealth of one of Italy’s most prestigious families.

Even though his cousin Andrea Agnelli has  been acting as Juventus president for more than 10 years, Elkann remains the most powerful figure at the club, as the CEO of EXOR (the holding company that owns the majority of the club’s shares).

But despite his great wealth, Elkann is far from being the richest club owner in Italian football. In fact, the Bianconeri patron landed in ninth spot on the Forbes list, according to JuventusNews24.

Surprisingly, Serie B owners occupied the top two spots. The Hartono brothers (who own Como) splashed the competition out of the water by landing first. The Chinese Indonesian family has a net worth of 45 billion dollars.

In second place we find former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (7.1 billions). The aging politician led Milan towards great success during his time at the club, but financial difficulties prompted him to sell the black and red side. Nevertheless, he then reentered the field from the gates of Monza.

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso (6.1 billions) completes the podium. He ranks first amongst Serie A patron.

As for Elkann, he landed ninth on the list, with a net worth of 2.1 billion dollars. Here is the full list:

1- Robert and Mihael Hartono (Como, 45 billion)

2- Silvio Berlusconi (Monza, 7.1 billion)

3- Rocco Commisso (Fiorentina, 6.1 billion)

4- Joey Saputo (Bologna, 4.8 billion)

5- Dan Friedkin (Rome, 4.3 billion)

6- Paul Singer (Milan, 4.3 billion)

7- Marco and Veronica Squinzi and Simona Giorgetta (Sassuolo, 3.9 billion)

8- Renzo Rosso (Vicenza, 3.5 billion)

9- John Elkann (Juventus, 2.1 billion) 

10- Antonio Percassi (Atalanta, 1.4 billion)

