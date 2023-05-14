The Top 10 signings from Cristiano Giuntoli, Juve’s potential next sporting director

As most Juventus fans have heard by now, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is the favorite to take the reigns in Turin ahead of the upcoming summer transfer market.

La Gazzetta dello Sport listed the 51-year-old’s best ten transfer coups between his stints at Capri and Napoli.

Before joining the Partenopei in 2015, the director was the architect behind Capri’s remarkable ascent to Serie A. Giuntoli earned plaudits with a spree of brilliant signings, including the likes of Kevin Lasagna, Gaetano Letizia and Roberto Inglese.

As for his storied Napoli tenure, the sporting director’s first great coup was arguably signing Piotr Zielinski from Udinese for just 15 million euros.

In 2019, Giuntoli spent eight million on Empoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo who later became Napoli’s club captain and one of the best right-backs in Italian football.

While Stanislav Lobotka’s signing in 2020 didn’t pay dividends immediately, the Slovakian has recently cemented himself as arguably the best Regista in Italian football.

Victor Osimhen remains the lone big-money signing during Giuntoli’s time in Southern Italy, but the club will make a major profit if they decide to sell the Nigerian bomber.

The same can be said for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kim Min-jae and of course, the sensational Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who have been some of the best transfer coups, not just in Italian football, but on the European stage.