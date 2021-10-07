The Top 10 transfers between Juventus and Fiorentina

If you ask a random Fiorentina fan which club he hates the most, the more likely answer you’ll get will be ‘Juventus’.

The two clubs share a unique rivalry that can mostly be felt during their battles at the Artemio Franchi in Florence.

The Viola of course claim that the Old Lady ‘robbed’ them of one or two Scudetto titles, and when Florence’s favorite son, Roberto Baggio, made the switch to Turin, the tension reached its peak.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t stopped the two clubs from making transfer dealings between them from time to time, with Federico Chiesa being the latest example.

With Dusan Vlahovic refusing to sign a contract extension, the Serbian could be on his way out of the club, with the Bianconeri hoping to add him to an illustrious list of players who made the same move in the past.

ILBianconero listed the top 10 transfers conducted between Juventus and Fiorentina, naming five players who made the switch from Florence to Turin, and five who went in the opposing direction.

Amongst those who joined Juve from the Viola, Felipe Melo landed in fifth position. The Brazilian became a hated figure amongst the Bianconeri supporters, especially following some of the antics he displayed against the club during his time at Galatasaray and Inter.

Federico Bernardeschi was ranked at 4th, with Giorgio Chiellini 3rd, Chiesa second, while Baggio was naturally chosen as the number one.

On the opposite side, Moreno Torricelli was picked for the 5th spot amongst the players who left Juventus to join Fiorentina. Angelo Di Livio landed at fourth and Adrian Mutu who joined the Viola amidst the Calciopoli scandal in 2006 was ranked as third.

Bianconeri legends Antonello Cuccureddu and Claudio Gentile were picked for the second and first spots respectively.