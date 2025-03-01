Juventus could have the opportunity to sign some excellent players on the free market at the end of this season. Below is a list of the best summer free agents the club could target.

Jonathan David

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Dusan Vlahovic and Kolo Muani possibly returning to PSG, Jonathan David could be the solution to bring goals to Juventus next season. The Canadian striker has been in impressive form and could offer the firepower the club needs moving forward.

Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané could leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season, and securing his signature would be a smart move for Juventus. The German winger has the quality and experience that would significantly improve the team, offering speed, creativity, and versatility in the attacking third.

Jonathan Tah

Bayer Leverkusen could have sold Jonathan Tah for a substantial fee last summer, but it now looks like he will leave as a free agent. Juventus should act swiftly to secure him as a top-quality centre-back. Tah’s experience and defensive solidity could strengthen Juventus’ backline considerably.

Thomas Partey

Arsenal is seemingly heading towards replacing Thomas Partey, who has battled fitness issues in the past but is now back to his best. Juventus could benefit from his presence in midfield, with Partey’s experience and quality making him an important asset for the club.

Ola Aina

Ola Aina is currently one of the most in-form right-backs in world football, and Juventus should try their best to snap him up. His defensive abilities and attacking contributions make him an ideal option for Juventus, adding depth and quality to their full-back positions.

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool seems prepared for an overhaul that could affect Virgil van Dijk, and Juventus should be ready to take advantage of the situation. The Dutch defender is one of the best in the world, and offering him a contract would be a huge coup for Juve. Van Dijk would bring leadership and quality to Juventus’ defence.

Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes has been one of the continent’s finest creative players and could thrive in Juventus’ setup. His flair and technical ability would add a new dimension to the club’s midfield, providing the kind of creativity that Juventus have sometimes lacked.

If Juventus can sign any of these players in the summer, it could significantly improve their squad and push them back into the upper echelons of European football.