Last season was a mixed one for Juventus. Their form in Serie A was very inconsistent; good enough for a third-placed finish, but still more than 21 points behind the champions Inter Milan.

The high point of the season was, without a doubt, the victory in the Coppa Italia final. As one of the major clubs of Italian football, it was okay but not the level that Juventus want to be at.

That is why they have a new head coach, in the shape of former Bologna man Thiago Motta. It has Juve fans getting their hopes up again for 2024/25.

The Potential Key Players for Juventus in 2024/25

Of course, we must acknowledge that we do not yet know the final squad of players that Juventus will use next season. There could still be further transfers in or out before the action starts, but these players are almost certain to be involved.

Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian striker was the best aspect of Juventus’ flawed forward line last season. He finished the campaign with 18 goals and three assists from his 38 matches, which is not a bad record at all.

Indeed, the only attacker in Serie A to score more was Lautaro Martinez and he was playing for Inter. Vlahovic won the award for Best Striker in the League and getting the maximum out of him will be important for Motta this season.

One area where Vlahovic has really improved is in anger management. He used to be too easy for opponents to wind up, but he is more able to keep his cool during matches now.

He is also a lot better when it comes to holding the ball up, to create chances for other players. That aspect of his game helped Juventus during a close victory over Roma last season and it makes Vlahovic more than just a finisher now.

He needs to be more ruthless in taking his chances though, if Juventus are to really challenge Inter for the title. Vlahovic had 110 shots last season, but just 39 on target and his form tended to fade when that of the team did.

Juventus have always built their success on a strong defence, but that requires a striker who can make the absolute most of minimal opportunities.

Teun Koopmeiners

Juventus has just signed Koopmeiners, and a lot is expected from the 26-year-old, especially since Juve sold Federico Chiesa to Liverpool.

Chiesa was one of the highest-ranking players last season in terms of creativity, and it is hoped that Koopmeiners will be just as creative. The signs are promising for the Dutchman—at least he doesn’t have the injury record that Chiesa had and should be more available throughout the season.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli is the defensive lynchpin of the midfield for Juventus and he is very important to protecting the backline. Last season he made a total of 69 tackles to break up attacks by opposing teams, so he is one of the most effective defensive midfielders in the league.

His ability does not just lie in that kind of spoiling though. Locatelli also topped the rankings for successful pass completion, with 1687 during 2023/24. That excellent distribution is another reason why he could be so important to Juventus in the coming season.

It enables him to break down opposition moves before quickly turning defence into attack. There are few rival Serie A players in his position who are as comfortable on the ball as he is, and it makes him a major asset to the team.

All of this has earned him a regular place in the Italian national team and he helped his country to win Euro 2020. The only possible problem is that Juventus are short of money and Locatelli is a saleable asset.

If they can hang onto him, he could be part of a great side.

These are three fine players currently at Juventus who could help them challenge for the title this season.