The Top XI players from Juve’s winning dynasty (2011-2020)

Last weekend’s Inter triumph spelled the end of the longest winning dynasty in Serie A history.

Between 2011/12 and 2019/20, Juventus won nine straight Scudetto in a row, which is an unprecedent achievement.

Whilst players came and went, the Old Lady managed to keep winning one league title after another. But who were its best players during that period.

ilBianconero picked the strongest XI players – in their own opinion – and fielded them in a 3-4-3 formation.

Unsurprisingly, Gianluigi Buffon was picked in goal, having played as the number one during the first seven triumphs before his departure for Paris Saint Germain.

Gigi’s compatriots Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini were picked in defense, but the surprise came in the exclusion of Leonardo Bonucci.

The 34-year-old played a major part in all Scudetto winning campaigns – except for the 2017/18 season which he spent at Milan. Matthijs de Ligt was chosen instead.

In the middle of the park, the four players chosen were all from the earlier years. Current manager Andrea Pirlo played a huge role in leading the midfield after his arrival from the Rossoneri in 2011.

The Maestro was thus chosen alongside his old teammates Claudio Marchisio and Arturo Vidal. Paul Pogba joined the team a year later, as the midfield unit became stronger than ever.

In attack, two Argentine stars were chosen. Paulo Dybala has been an influential member of the squad since his arrival in 2015, whilst his compatriot Carlos Tevez was the top star in-between 2013 and 2015.

The formation can’t be complete without the presence of one of the greatest footballers of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst the chosen manager is Max Allegri.

Best XI between 2011 and 2020 (3-4-3): Buffon; Barzagli, De Ligt, Chiellini; Vidal, Pirlo, Marchisio, Pogba; Dybala, Tevez, Ronaldo