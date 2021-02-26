The truth about Juventus’ January interest in Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has been a long-term target of Juventus and they have been reportedly close to signing him on two occasions this season.

The first time was in the last summer transfer window when he was very close to leaving AS Roma who had lined up Arkadiusz Milik as a replacement.

Somehow, that deal broke down and Juventus moved for Alvaro Morata instead.

The last transfer window was another time that they could have finally signed him and he even fell out with his manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Several reports claim Juventus wanted to sign him as a backup to Alvaro Morata, but the transfer never happened.

Calciomercato has now revealed that all those rumours were false because Fabio Paratici never considered making a move for him at the time.

Juve has remained without another central attacker when Morata has been unavailable.

That will be the case until the end of this season when they are expected to search for another striker again.

Dzeko is one of the most consistent strikers in Italy and he has been delivering the goals in Europe for years now.

Adding him to the current Juve team will bring out the best in the likes of Morata because he would offer them serious competition for a place in the team.