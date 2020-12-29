The truth about Juventus’ offer for Italy number one is revealed

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and it is only normal that top European sides would want to sign him.

The goalie has for years proven to be key to Milan remaining a relevant side in Italy, and they are not prepared to allow him to leave them.

There was a lot of noise surrounding him when he signed his last contract with them, and the club is negotiating a new deal with him again.

They have offered him the contract, but a report yesterday via Football Italia says that their offer is considered not good enough and his agent Mino Raiola has been threatening Milan that he has a better offer from Juventus.

Calciomercato has come out to clarify the state of things with regards to Juventus offering him a contract worth more than what Milan is offering now.

The report says that Juve has had their eyes on him for several years now, and this time offers them the best chance to get their man.

However, they haven’t placed an offer before him as reported.

It says that their relationship with his agent might help them, but for now, they haven’t taken any important steps towards bringing him to Turin.