Last summer, Wojciech Szczesny was rumoured to be considering a move to Saudi Arabia along with several other top players, but he ultimately chose to remain at Juventus, where he was firmly established as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Szczesny had previously stated that he didn’t need to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Pro League for financial reasons, indicating his contentment at Juventus.

However, recently, Al Nassr approached him and he has agreed to personal terms with the Saudi club. The transfer is currently pending club-to-club negotiations, surprising some Juventus supporters who recall Szczesny’s previous reluctance to move to the Middle East.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Szczesny’s change of heart stems from Thiago Motta, Juventus’ new manager, informing him that he would not be considered a starter for the upcoming season. Motta reportedly intends to make Michele di Gregorio the first-choice goalkeeper, prompting Szczesny to seek a move away from Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Eras come to an end and Szczesny has been in football long enough to know that one day he would no longer be considered the first choice at the club.

We need to quickly sort out his transfer to Al Nassr so that we can move on with a new goalie.