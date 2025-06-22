Juventus are set to play their second match of this summer’s Club World Cup within the next few hours, and expectations are high for another victory. Following their impressive opening win, the Bianconeri will be aiming to secure qualification to the next round with a positive result against Wydad.

Wydad were defeated in their first group match against Manchester City and will be determined to avoid an early exit from the competition. This makes them a potentially dangerous opponent, as they will approach the game with urgency and intent. Juventus will need to be at their best to manage this threat and secure the result they need.

The Bianconeri are in a favourable position, with their final group game coming against Manchester City. If they can win today, qualification to the knockout stage will likely be confirmed before that encounter, relieving some of the pressure ahead of what could be the most difficult match of the group.

Tactical Continuity or Rotation?

Despite the strong performance in the first game, it remains to be seen whether manager Igor Tudor will stick with the same starting eleven. The team that defeated Al Ain delivered a convincing performance, but with a deep squad at his disposal, the manager may consider a few tactical adjustments.

According to Tuttojuve, two changes are currently under consideration. Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners, who did not start in the previous match, are being evaluated for potential inclusion in the starting line-up. Both players offer tactical flexibility and could provide fresh legs as Juventus look to manage their resources across a demanding tournament schedule.

Juventus Aim to Maintain Momentum

Maintaining momentum will be crucial, and the players selected will be expected to deliver another high-level performance. With progress to the next round within reach, the focus must remain sharp and disciplined. A professional showing against Wydad will not only boost confidence but also allow for better preparation ahead of the more challenging test posed by Manchester City.

Ultimately, Juventus will trust in their depth and the judgement of their manager to secure another important result as they pursue Club World Cup glory.