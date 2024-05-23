Matias Soule is attracting the attention of both Rome-based Serie A clubs after his fine season on loan at Frosinone.

The attacker has been one of the standout youngsters in Juventus’ ranks this season and has been among the best-performing young players in Europe.

Soule is expected to return to the Allianz Stadium and fight for a spot in the Juve first team next term.

However, Juve is also open to selling him, and the Bianconeri could be tempted to send him to Rome, as Tuttomercatoweb reveals that AS Roma and Lazio are interested in his signature.

Both clubs followed him during his loan stint at Frosinone and believe they can benefit from having him as an important member of their squad.

Juve wants at least €30 million for his signature, and if either club pays that amount, he could be off.

Soule is one of the finest youngsters in Serie A at the moment and it feels good that a lot of clubs appreciate his talent.

However, we must not be too quick to make a decision on his future and sell him because our next manager might want a player who has his profile.

