Igor Tudor took charge of Juventus in March, stepping in as a temporary replacement for Thiago Motta, who had been appointed in the summer. Since his arrival, Tudor has focused on restoring the team’s form and ensuring they remain competitive at the highest level.

Juventus had enjoyed a strong first half of the season under Motta, but performances began to decline in the latter stages of the campaign. A poor run of results, coupled with a loss of harmony within the dressing room, led to the decision that Motta could not continue in charge.

Turning the Season Around

Tudor was tasked with two major objectives: securing Champions League qualification and guiding the club to a strong showing at the Club World Cup. He succeeded in both, earning the trust of the Juventus board and being awarded a contract that runs until 2027. His impact, however, has extended beyond results on the pitch.

According to Tuttojuve, perhaps the most significant transformation Tudor has overseen is the renewed sense of unity within the squad. Where Motta’s tenure reportedly created divisions from the previous summer, Tudor adopted a more inclusive approach, fostering a stronger team spirit. This shift has been evident in the players’ performances and cohesion during matches.

A New Atmosphere in Turin

The renewed camaraderie has been a decisive factor in Juventus’ late-season recovery. Tudor’s leadership style appears to prioritise collective harmony, ensuring that all players feel valued and involved. This change has helped rebuild confidence within the squad and re-establish a positive environment at the club’s training ground in Turin.

While his methods have proven effective in the short term, maintaining this momentum will be essential if Juventus are to compete for silverware and sustain its place among Europe’s elite. For now, the team’s improved unity, combined with the manager’s clear tactical direction, offers encouragement for the seasons ahead.

If Tudor can preserve the balance he has restored, Juventus will be well placed to challenge for major honours and strengthen their status both domestically and internationally.