The untouchables revealed – Six players immune from Juve’s summer revolution

Another season, another disappointing European campaign.

However, Juve’s underwhelming season has been made even worse due to their uncharacteristic domestic struggles.

The Bianconeri supporters had been crossing their fingers for a 10th straight Scudetto title, but with 10 points adrift from the top of the table, the hopes have all but faded.

Therefore, a major shakeup is set to take place during the upcoming summer transfer market. From the aging veterans to the disappointing younger players, a host of stars could be departing within the next few months.

Nonetheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) believes that six players are being considered as untouchables by the management.

The list starts with Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

The two wingers arrived at the beginning of the season. Whilst, the Italian has been more impressive so far, the Sweden international is only 20-years-old, and is highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy.

The third player is yet another new arrival. Arthur is apparently tipped to be the leader of the midfield for the years to come – despite being the main culprit in the defeat against Benevento.

Unsurprisingly, Matthijs de Ligt is included among the untouchables, as the 21-year-old center back is considered as a pillar in defense for both present and future.

The last two names on the list are veterans Juan Cuadrado and Danilo.

The Colombian has acted as a menacing presence on the right flank, and is currently the club’s leader in the assists charts in all competitions.

On the other hand, the former Porto man has proved to be an incredibly versatile player, and has been able to put on some solid shifts in various positions.