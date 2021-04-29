The upcoming weeks could be decisive in the race between Ronaldo and Dybala

At a time when all Juventus fans around the world are occupied in the race to reach the next edition of the Champions League, there’s another unannounced race taking place within the club.

We all know how Paulo Dybala (99 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (97 goals) are both very close to reach their 100th goal for the Old Lady, but the two stars are competing on a more serious level.

According to Calciomercato, the remaining three weeks of the campaign will be decisive in determining the futures of the two men in Turin.

Apparently, the management believes that only one of the two strikers can be afforded for the future – especially amidst the current financial crisis.

Both players have contracts expiring in the summer of 2022. Whilst Ronaldo is more than happy with his current deal – which sees him earning 31 million euros net per season – Dybala is so far refusing the renewal offered by club president Andrea Agnelli.

Although selling the Portuguese would give the Old Lady a major breathing room – at least in terms of the wage bills – finding another club that is willing to match his current contract would prove to be a difficult task.

On the other hand, the Argentine is asking for more than 10 millions per year to renew – a figure that hasn’t been justified by his contribution on the pitch this season.

Therefore, La Joya needs to put up some major performances to convince the hierarchy, otherwise he’ll be expected to be put on the market, as the club would want to avoid losing him as a free agent next summer.

Whatever is the case, it seems unlikely that we’ll see Ronaldo and Dybala playing side by side next season at the Allianz Stadium.