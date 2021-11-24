“The usual great mystery of this Juventus” Rabiot gets slated for another anonymous performance

Adrien Rabiot is one Juventus player who isn’t getting better under the management of Max Allegri and he was similarly in poor form when Chelsea beat the Bianconeri last night.

The Frenchman has continued to get playing time at the Allianz Stadium, but we are still waiting for him to deliver the promise he showed while at PSG.

Most Juventus players underperformed against Chelsea last night, and Tuttomercatoweb rated all of them after the match.

The report rates Rabiot at 4/10, and the accompanying comments remind the Frenchman that we’re waiting to see why he deserves so many playing chances.

They write: “The usual great mystery of this Juventus. Little step to make the wing, few insertions to make the inside, little substance to make the median. Smoke of London, once again, so as not to do anything.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot remains one of the most important members of Allegri’s squad, but he never shows why he is on the pitch.

He was very anonymous at Stamford Bridge yesterday again, but the Blues completely overran Juve’s midfield.

Even the likes of Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli haven’t looked great in the Juve shirt this season.

Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur are two other midfielders on Juve’s book, yet that position remains a problem.

Perhaps a change of manager will make things better, but Allegri is likely to outlast these players if they don’t adapt to his system and start playing well.