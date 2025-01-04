Juventus proved that old habits die hard as they were dumped out of the Italian Super Cup by AC Milan last night.

The Bianconeri had been unbeaten in domestic competitions before this game, but they had often escaped with a point, despite playing below their best. Whether it was scoring a late equaliser or allowing their opponents to find a leveller when they should have been securing a win, inconsistency has plagued their performances. Against AC Milan, this inconsistency was on full display, and it proved costly, as Juventus were eliminated from the competition.

Juventus initially looked more assured than their opponents. They took the lead early on and seemed in control of the match, but their advantage was short-lived. After a series of tactical substitutions, Juventus’ game plan unravelled. Milan capitalised on this shift in momentum, scoring twice to complete a dramatic turnaround.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Journalist Giovanni Capuano was highly critical of Juventus’ performance, stating that the team’s inability to hold onto their lead or react to the changes was a reflection of deeper issues within the club. He spoke to Tuttomercatoweb and said:

“Incomprehensible match by Juventus. Deserved defeat, the result of a second half progressively handed over to Milan. The usual mistakes from the whole season, tactical and in the substitutions. Thiago Motta continues to experiment, the problem is that the season continues and is now halfway through.”

Capuano’s comments highlight the recurring mistakes that have dogged Juventus’ season so far. The substitutions made during the match seemed rushed and ultimately undermined their efforts. The final 20 minutes of the game were particularly difficult to watch, with Juventus seemingly unable to react to the pressure Milan applied.

For Juventus to achieve success this season, they will need to work on taking control of games, extending their leads, and holding on to them. The team has shown flashes of brilliance but has consistently failed to maintain that level of performance. Unless they address these tactical flaws, they could find themselves without silverware at the end of the season.