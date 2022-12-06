The World Cup’s effect on the eleven Juventus stars and their position at the club

In football, not a single major tournament passes by without leaving its mark on the transfer market. So when it comes to the World Cup, the fates of the participating players could change with one moment of magic or a lone disappointing outing.

Although the 2022 World Cup is still ongoing, IlBianconero analyzes its effects on the eleven Juventus players taking part and their market status.

First we begin with Adrien Rabiot who has cemented himself as a pillar for France. The midfielder is surely gaining himself additional suitors and his future looks increasingly distant from Turin as his contract will expire by the end of the season.

As for the Serbian duo, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic didn’t enjoy a memorable tournament, but their position at the club remains intact.

As for the recently-eliminated Polish stars, Wojciech Szczesny was arguably the best goalkeeper in the tournament and might have attracted suitors. The source explains that the custodian is well-liked and respected at Juventus, but the club could entertain an offer.

On the other hand, Arek Milik couldn’t leave his mark on the tournament, but will be hoping to convince the club of buying him outright with some impressive displays after the restart.

On the contrary, Leandro Paredes‘ confirmation for next season is becoming increasingly unlikely. The midfielder has lost his starting spot for his national team following the shocking defeat at the hand of KSA earlier in the tournament.

As for Angel Di Maria, his World Cup campaign has been plagued by injuries, similarly to the first part of the campaign with Juventus. The Argentine will most likely leave the club at the end of the season.

Weston McKennie had his ups and downs as usual, so it remains to be seen if he managed to impress his Premier League suitors.

As for the Brazilian trio, Bremer remains a vital member of the Juventus squad despite being a second-choice for Tite. Danilo is set for a contract renewal, while Alex Sandro‘s improved displays could prompt the management to reconsider their stance, even if he’s still likely to leave as a free agent.