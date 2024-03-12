A report in the Italian press argues that Juventus are enduring their worst campaign since Luigi Delneri was at the helm.

While the campaign started on a high note with the Bianconeri keeping pace with league leaders Inter, it has all come undone.

Max Allegri’s men have only picked up one win in their last seven league outings, coming in the shape of a last-gasp home victory over the struggling Frosinone.

In the early going, the team appeared to have vastly improved on last season, but the stats now tell a completely different story.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Juventus now have one point less than last season after Round 28 (58 compared to 59).

Moreover, Allegri’s side scored two fewer goals than last term and conceded an extra goal.

This certainly is problematic data for the manager, especially when considering last season’s major off-pitch problems.

Moreover, Juventus have lost 15 points compared to Inter in the last month and a half. During this period, they also lost ground to Bologna (12 points), Roma (10 points) and even Monza (8 points).

Therefore, the club appeared to have a safe cushion in the battle for a Champions League, but it has been diminishing with every passing week.

The source also notes that Juve’s form (6 points form the last seven matches) is more suited to a relegation-threatened club.

They haven’t endured a worse run of form since Delneri’s forgettable 2010/11 campaign if we don’t take into account the last stretch of the 2018/19 season (when they began to drop points after securing the Scudetto title).