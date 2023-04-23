“The year of Naples” Lapo Elkann reacts to Juventus loss to Napoli

Lapo Elkann watched as Napoli earned an important win against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium and admitted this is their year.

The men from Naples are looking to end three decades of hurt at the end of this campaign as they chase the Scudetto.

They edged closer to winning the league with the win tonight and Elkann could not hide the fact that he feels this is their year.

He tweeted: “As a Juventino, I am very bitter, but I cannot deny that this year belongs to Napoli. Congratulations.”

Juve has not had a good campaign and their third league loss in as many games should be a cause for concern for the Black and Whites.

The Bianconeri must get back to form as soon as they can because if they continue losing, they will end this term outside the top four.

Juve FC Says

Losing to Napoli this season is not painful because we all know they are the best club in Italy.

However, losing our last three league games is something to worry about and we must end this run as soon as possible.

Winning the Europa League would be amazing, but failing to do that and finishing outside the top four would be a disaster.