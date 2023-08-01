After enduring two tough campaigns in Turin, Manuel Locatelli is looking forward to a brighter future at Juventus.

Since his arrival at Continassa in 2021, the 25-year-old has been an instrumental member of the squad, swiftly establishing himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s formation.

However, the club as a whole underwent difficult circumstances both on the pitch and in the courtroom.

In the most recent episode, the Bianconeri received a European ban that cost them a place in the continent’s third-tier competition, the Conference League.

Yet, Locatelli believes that next season will witness the rebirth of Juventus. The midfielder is gunning for a Champions League return, while subsequently dreaming of a Scudetto triumph.

“We’re coming from a complicated campaign, but the most important thing is to find back our enthusiasm,” said the former Sassuolo man in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“The goal should be having a great Serie A campaign. I know that I have to do more, I’m ambitious and I think I have a lot to give.

“There is some regret because the Conference League is still a European competition, but now we must only think about the pitch.

“The domestic league and the Coppa Italia are our two objectives,. This will be the year of the rebirth. It has to be.

“Scudetto? It’s essential to return to the Champions League, but it doesn’t cost a thing to dream”.

Locatelli heaps praise on his compatriot Federico Chiesa and new club signing Timothy Weah, while explaining that leadership and personality are required at Juventus.

“Chiesa is fine now after putting the injury behind him. He’s one of Juve’s best players. We’re betting a great deal on him. He’s very important for the team.

“Being at Juventus requires personality and leadership, I know what it means to wear this shirt and I will try to convey the message to others as well.

“Weah is incredibly fast, he almost flies. He immediately inserted himself into the group. He knows how to listen which is very important because when you arrive at Juve you have to learn from those who have been here the longest.

“We’re passing on the club’s values ​​to him. I’m sure he will do good. This year we are focusing on ball possession. I hope to give him an assist, but the important thing is to win.”