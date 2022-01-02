The young Juventus starlets who can thrive in 2022

Following the likes of Radu Dragusin, Filippo Ranocchia and Nicolò Fagioli, a new wave of young starlets are now trying to make a name of themselves at Juventus U23.

Since the start of the season, Nicolas Soulé, Koni De Winter and Fabio Miretti have been regularly called up by Max Allegri for the first team’s matches.

Nevertheless, ilBianconero names other young prospects in Turin who could be set to make a big leap in 2022.

First on the list is Juventus U19 winger Gabriele Mulazzi (class of 2003). He’s now being deployed in a more advanced position and is one of the main stars of his squad.

Next we have Nicolò Turko (2004), another prospect at the U19 squad. The report describes him a physically strong sniper in front of goal.

At the U23 squad, Marley Aké (2001) is continuing his growing path since making the move from Marseille. The source believes that he could become an addition to the first team at some point.

Marco Da Graca (2002) suffered from injury setbacks earlier this season, but he’s now working to reclaim his spot as the main bomber in the U23 squad, while also featuring for the primavera.

Finally, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (2000) is now one of the oldest players at the U23 squad, but his presence remains a plus for the side. It remains to be seen if can cement himself a spot with the first team in 2022.

He has finally overcame his injury problems, but his future will probably be away from the club.