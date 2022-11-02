“Their contribution was huge” – Cuadrado praises Juventus youngsters

Since the start of the season, Juventus have been dealing with never-ending injury crisis, jeopardizing the club’s entire campaign.

While replacing the likes of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba remains a complicated task to say the least, Max Allegri has been able to rely on a contingent of young players who are rising to the occasion.

Of course we’re talking about the likes of Fabio Miretti, Matias Soulè, Samuel Iling-Junior and Nicolò Fagioli, the architect of a brilliant winner against Lecce last weekend.

For his part, Juan Cuadrado praised the Juventus youngsters for their timely contribution, and offers them some advices.

The vice-captain hopes that his younger teammates continue to work hard while keeping their feet on the ground.

“The young players are doing the best for the team. They are helping us,” said the Colombian in the pre-match interview before the Champions League against PSG. For example, in the last game their contribution was huge. I hope they can keep their feet on the ground, keep up the work and that they can do the best for the team.

“We know that the players sidelined are important to us, we know their quality. We hope to have them with us as soon as possible because all together we can take Juventus where they have always been.”

Cuadrado also spoke about the importance of the match against the French champions, inviting his teammates to display determination and tenacity in order to reap a decent result.