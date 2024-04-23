Last night’s Derby della Madonnina bore positive news for Juventus, as three Milan pillars have been ruled out from next weekend’s showdown.

The Bianconeri supporters certainly didn’t enjoy watching arch-rivals Inter celebrate their 20th Scudetto title, but the Nerazzurri triumph was only a matter of time.

Max Allegri’s men are now fully focused on obtaining passage to the next edition of the Champions League by securing a Top Five spot.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to register a positive result on Sunday when they host the Rossoneri at the Allianz Stadium.

For their part, Milan will negotiate the encounter with a depleted backline due to last night’s unsavory incidents towards the end of the match.

France international Theo Hernandez was already on a yellow card when he engaged in a brawl with his longtime nemesis Denzel Dumfries, with both men earning their marching orders.

In the final minute of the match, Milan captain Davide Calabria was caught punching Davide Frattesi in the face ahead of a corner kick, earning himself a warranted suspension.

Moreover, star defender Fikayo Tomori will also serve a one-match ban for a culmination of yellow cards.

Therefore, Milan’s ravaged backline could give Juventus a boost for next weekend’s clash. Even Rafael Leao will miss the surging runs of Theo who is a major attacking asset for the club on the left flank.