There are dark clouds but the future is bright for Juventus

Anyone listening to the media over the last few weeks could be forgiven for thinking that Juventus are in a death spiral but a far closer look at the situation at the club and you will soon realise that the future is actually quite bright.

Yes, there is a financial scandal swirling around at the club and as has been widely reported, the entire Juve board has had to resign but that is all at an administrative level and not on the playing field.

Juve had a poor start to the season and was hit and miss, however, they have found their winning boots recently and notched up six consecutive wins before the break for the world cup.

Max Allegri’s men are still ten points adrift of leaders Napoli but they remain catchable and if there is ever a club with a history of chasing down leads, it is Juventus.

But why should it be different in the new year?

Well, the main reason, apart from momentum, is that Juve will welcome back a number of injured key players, specifically Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

They are not the only absent players expected to feature in the new year but they are the main two and both are fully expected to make huge contributions as the season progresses. Both players are in effect new signings and they will definitely strengthen the team as a whole.

The new year will see domestic football return and while off-field antics could have an effect on the team, Allegri is an experienced manager and the club does have experience in overcoming adversity and there is no reason to think they cannot this time.

Once the lads get back playing and racking up wins the fans will soon put the off-field problems to the back of their minds and only be interested in what is happening on the pitch. Right now, there really is no other story for the clubs’ fans to be swamped with, it is not as if Italy is at the world cup to distract attention.

Therefore, while the news right now is all doom and gloom that is not a true reflection of the whole scenario at the Allianz Stadium, it is far more positive than the media would have you believe,

Naturally, if results are poor in January then the narrative would be very different but that is being negative, there is every reason to be positive based on the last six Serie A games.

The clouds are dark but the future is still bright for the Bianconeri.