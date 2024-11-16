Paul Pogba has addressed Juventus fans in an emotional open letter following the termination of his contract with the Bianconeri. The French midfielder, who has faced numerous challenges since rejoining the club, expressed his gratitude and bid farewell to the supporters who stood by him during his time in Turin.

Pogba, currently serving a ban, had hoped to return to Juventus’ plans after his suspension was reduced. However, the club made it clear that his services were no longer required. Fitness issues plagued his second stint at Juve, and with the club embarking on a new era, the decision was made to part ways with the 30-year-old World Cup winner.

In a heartfelt Instagram post after the announcement of his contract termination, Pogba wrote:

“There are moments when things don’t go the way we want, but one thing is certain: the bond I have with you, dear fans, will remain unforgettable. You have given me so much, more than I can put into words, and I will always carry with me all the affection you gave me. You’ll be in my heart, always. Good luck @juventus.”

This message resonated deeply with many supporters who remember Pogba’s first spell at the club, during which he emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe. His performances during his initial tenure were instrumental in Juventus’ domestic dominance, and his charisma endeared him to the fans.

However, Pogba’s return to Turin in 2022 was marred by injuries and setbacks, limiting his contributions on the pitch. The doping scandal that resulted in his suspension further eroded trust between the player and the club. Juventus, eager to move forward with a fresh squad, chose to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Pogba will now focus on finding a new club ahead of his return to competitive football in March, hoping to rebuild his career. Despite the disappointing end to his second stint, his bond with Juventus fans remains intact, rooted in the unforgettable memories of his earlier success.