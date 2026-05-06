Manuel Locatelli is fully aware of the importance of securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League at the end of this season, as Juventus continue their push for a top-four finish. The Bianconeri are currently locked in a competitive battle, with several rival clubs also vying for the remaining qualification places in the Serie A standings.

Despite the pressure, there remains confidence within the squad that they can achieve their objective. The team has delivered a series of solid performances, even though they dropped points in their most recent outing. That result has only heightened their determination to return to winning ways in their next fixture.

A Competitive Race for Qualification

The race for Champions League qualification is far from straightforward, with multiple teams still in contention. Juventus are aware that their position is not guaranteed, and any further slip-ups could prove costly as the season approaches its conclusion.

The players understand the level of commitment required to secure a place among Europe’s elite. They recognise that failing to meet expectations would open the door for other clubs to take advantage and claim a top-four spot.

Maintaining focus and consistency will therefore be essential in the remaining matches, as every point could ultimately determine their final standing.

Locatelli Emphasises Responsibility

As reported by Calciomercato, Locatelli addressed the team’s current situation and stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in every aspect of their performance.

He said, “We’re doing well. Right now, we all need to be top-10s. We know what we’re playing for, and there can’t be any excuses about physical condition. Every game at this point in the season is tough. There are no excuses, no excuses: we’re Juventus, and to qualify for the Champions League, you have to win.”

His comments underline the mentality within the squad, highlighting both accountability and determination. With the season nearing its decisive phase, Juventus will need to translate that mindset into consistent results if they are to secure their place in the Champions League.