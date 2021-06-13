“There are rules to be followed” Gravina refuses to rule out Juventus ban

Juventus has remained committed to the agreements binding them to the botched European Super League even though several of the other clubs have pulled out.

The Bianconeri were one of the protagonists and alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona, are refusing to back down.

The other clubs have pledged their allegiance to UEFA again after suffering backlash from fans and governing bodies around the world.

Andrea Agnelli has staked much on the competition succeeding and it will be tough for him to pull the Bianconeri out.

The consequences of remaining committed to the competition are dire and UEFA has opened disciplinary action against Juve and the remaining rebels, although it was suspended last week.

While the European governing body is hoping to agree with Juve and their other rebels, the Bianconeri aren’t looking ready to abandon the idea.

This has made FIGC President Gabriele Gravina remain open to punishing them by exclusion from Serie A.

He says he hopes it doesn’t reach a point where the Bianconeri would have to be banned from the competition but maintains that rules are rules and have to be followed.

He says via Football Italia: “I hope it’s not going to happen, we’ll see what the competent bodies decide. But, one thing is certain: there are rules to be followed if we are to stay together, both at a national and international level.”