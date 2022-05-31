Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, a large section of Juventus supporters are now worried about the lack of strong characters within the squad.

Aside from the legendary defender, the club parted ways with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Claudio Marchisio and Andrea Barzagli in recent years, as the Old Lady’s latest golden generation has slowly faded away.

However, Max Allegri believes that he possesses young players who have all the makings of future leaders amongst his ranks.

The tactician spoke with his former defender Barzagli in a recent interview, discussing various topics related to Juventus.

The manager admitted the lack of character within his squad, believing that is was the main weakness of the club last season and one of the reasons why Juventus finished behind Milan, Inter and Napoli in the Serie A standings.

“Milan, Inter and Napoli came in front of us in the standings but they weren’t superior. It was due to the lack character or management,” said Allegri in an interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“You either have leadership or it hardly comes with age. In this group, Chiellini was important, like you Andrea (speaking to Barzagli), and Buffon or Marchisio.

“For the future there are two: De Ligt and Locatelli. Manuel was an excellent signing, he could be the captain, he has the technical and moral characteristics to stay at Juventus for many years.

“Then this year, Danilo was a pleasant surprise: when he speaks he is never banal and puts the team in front.

“Vlahovic can be a leader in his own way, he has a loyal character, he always wants to win, more than words, he will become a charismatic leader on the pitch from a character standpoint.

“I coached Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, Robinho, Cassano, Seedorf, Pirlo and Buffon. The only one I missed is Messi. I still get excited when I think of the years spent with great players who taught me and gave me so much.

“I also had clashes with them, but the champion is not the one who comes out of the locker room, dejected, and calls his agent. He is the one who brings out pride, he shows you that he is still a champion and so he goes on to win games on the pitch,” concluded the Bianconeri tactician.