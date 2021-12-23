“There aren’t many alternatives” – Pedullà identifies Juve’s most realistic transfer target

Following the conclusion of the first half of the season, Juventus will now turn their attention to the January transfer market.

The club could pursue a new midfielder, but the mediocre scoring charts should prompt them to make a move for a new striker.

The Bianconeri only scored 27 goals in their first 19 Serie A fixtures, a stat that is dwarfed by their competitors’ figures.

A host of names have been mentioned in the past few weeks, but for Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the choice is pretty obvious.

The transfer market expert believes that the Old Lady doesn’t have too many options, which is why Paris Saint Germain’s Mauro Icardi remains the most likely candidate.

“For Juventus it was a significant round, winning against Cagliari is like scoring six points instead of just three. That’s because Napoli lost at home while Roma, Atalanta and Fiorentina all slipped,” Pedullà told Sport Italia as reported by JuventusNews24.

“Now they must reflect on the market above all. Icardi scored last night and Pochettino would like to keep him, but the Bianconeri want to bring in an attacker and there aren’t many alternatives at the moment.”

After scoring a last-minute goal that salvaged a point for PSG, the Argentine once again proved his worth to the French capital club, which is why the directors could be reluctant to let him leave.

However, we all know that the former Inter captain will find himself on the bench once PSG’s magical trio is available to start.

Therefore, Juventus will need the player’s help to seal the move, as he’ll have to push for the transfer if he truly intends to find himself a new home that guarantees him more playing time.