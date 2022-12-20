There is a price to make Juventus negotiate Vlahovic’s departure

Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic at the start of this year from Fiorentina as they sought to reestablish themselves as the top club in Italy.

The Serbian was one of the best strikers in Europe when he played for La Viola, and several clubs wanted to add him to their squad at the time.

However, he chose to join Juve as they were his favourite club and remained their first-choice striker since he arrived on the scene in the last winter transfer window.

Despite being on the books of one of the best clubs in the world, several sides still want to add him to their squad if the chance is available.

Juve should want to keep a player they signed because of the long-term value he provides, but it seems they are open to cashing in on him for the right price.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that if a suitor offers around 80m euros, the Bianconeri will sit and discuss selling him to them because it shows a chance to profit from his sale.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world, and he will always have suitors, but we must keep him if we are serious about reestablishing ourselves as the top club in Italy.